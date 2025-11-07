Wize Eyes voted Best Eyeglass Store

The eyes have it here.

Wize Eyes, located at 2090 Hillside Ave. in New Hyde Park, offers much more than meets the eye, with top-notch service and a wide selection of products to cater to your eye care needs.

CEO Peter Martinez, a New York State-licensed optician for nearly 30 years, leads the business that won the award for best eyeglasses store.

The 1,200-square-foot location includes adult and children’s, a sunglass section, and thousands of frames in various styles and every price range as well as contact lenses.

Wize Eyes (wizeeyesnewhydepark.com) offers skill, selection and speed, frequently making glasses the same day.

That’s along with a huge selection of lenses in stock, from thin to basic, and a wide range of services with competitive prices.

Customers have been greeted warmly at the same location for about 35 years by people who listen to their needs, with an optometrist on site.

“We pride ourselves on customer service. We go out of our way for our customers,” Martinez said. “We have very well-trained staff.”

They provide the correct service, tailoring eyewear to customers. An architect looking at objects above and below may potentially need a specialty bifocal.

“There are different lenses and prescriptions for different needs,” Martinez said. “It could be occupational-based or in general. I have people with computer screens who have two or three screens.”

They offer a large selection of frames for children, ranging from standard to sports glasses and safety frames, as well as thousands of options for adults.

And they do exams and training for a wide range of contacts, showing how to put in, care and maintain and offer rebates on contacts.

It’s also at a good location on Hillside Avenue with parking in front for customers, providing easy access close to the Long Island Expressway, Northern State, and Jericho Turnpike.