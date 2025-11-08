3 new Long Island restaurants to try this week

Seafood lovers looking for a new restaurant should try Branzinos in Northport.

Looking to try a new restaurant this weekend? Look no further — here are three must-try food spots.

BRANZINOS BAR AND RESTAURANT

Branzinos, a Huntington favorite, has opened new doors in Northport.

The menu is packed with offerings from seafood, prime steaks, and chops to wood-fired pizza. Standouts include the charred octopus with white bean ragu and salsa verde.

You can end the night with desserts like Nutella pistachio profiteroles.

With its upscale dining room and energetic bar, the new Northport location is a destination for date nights, celebrations, and refined evenings. Private dining and catering bring the dining experience to any event.

240 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport, 631-355-7075, branzinosnorthport.com

PASTARU PASTIFICIO

Pastaru brings a fresh spin to classic Italian dining with handmade pasta made daily and sauces crafted from scratch.

Build your own bow opportunities with some pasta shapes like paccheri, gnocchi, fettuccine, or fusilli and top it with sauces, from creamy carbonara to earthy funghi e tartufo.

This bright and casual space makes Pastaru an easy spot for a quick lunch or a cozy dinner with friends and family.

133 Mineola Blvd., Mineola, 646-871-0154, pastarupasta.com

Casa Kahlo brings vibrant Mexican flavors and an upscale vibe to Westbury, balancing authentic recipes with modern presentation.

The menu celebrates fresh, bold ingredients, perfect for brunch, lunch, or a long dinner with tacos, enchiladas and shareable plates. DJs and live music keep things going every Friday and Saturday night until 4 a.m.

A smart casual dress code keeps the dinner atmosphere polished while brunch and lunch welcome a more relaxed look.

238 Post Ave., Westbury, 516-373-0800, casakahlorestaurant.com