Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Mineola school controversy, election results and more

Here are the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week.
Election Day 2025: Long Island race results
Here are the unofficial early election results across Long Island.
Parents, students call for Mineola super to resign following educational video program problems
Hundreds of Mineola parents and students have spoken out against or signed a petition calling for the resignation of Michael Nagler, the district’s superintendent, after an educational video program he created with his son, James, called Build Your Own Grade, failed and sparked heavy backlash from the community.
Ferretti, incumbent Republicans win Hempstead supervisor, board seats
Incumbent Republican John Ferretti has won the Hempstead supervisor race over Democrat Joe Scianablo, as the GOP maintained control of the town board by a 6 to 1 margin, according to unofficial results.
Valley Stream woman charged after allegedly wrongfully receiving over $50,000 in SNAP benefits
A Valley Stream woman was charged with grand larceny and welfare fraud for allegedly lying about her household composition, income, and assets, and wrongfully receiving more than $50,000 in SNAP benefits.
Astoria native brings new Greek spot, Skara Taverna, to Williston Park
Williston Park has a new Greek spot. Skara Taverna opened its doors last week, and owner Dino Philippou is excited to bring his Greek culture and cuisine to the community.