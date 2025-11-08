Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Mineola school controversy, election results and more

The top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week includes the Town of Hempstead election results.

Here are the unofficial early election results across Long Island.

Hundreds of Mineola parents and students have spoken out against or signed a petition calling for the resignation of Michael Nagler, the district’s superintendent, after an educational video program he created with his son, James, called Build Your Own Grade, failed and sparked heavy backlash from the community.

Incumbent Republican John Ferretti has won the Hempstead supervisor race over Democrat Joe Scianablo, as the GOP maintained control of the town board by a 6 to 1 margin, according to unofficial results.

A Valley Stream woman was charged with grand larceny and welfare fraud for allegedly lying about her household composition, income, and assets, and wrongfully receiving more than $50,000 in SNAP benefits.

Williston Park has a new Greek spot. Skara Taverna opened its doors last week, and owner Dino Philippou is excited to bring his Greek culture and cuisine to the community.