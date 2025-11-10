Herricks High School celebrates Unity Day by building community

Herricks High School students celebrate Unity Day with a full day of activities that honor the school’s focus on connection, kindness and inclusion.

Herricks High School hosted a vibrant Unity Day celebration in the school courtyard, bringing students and staff together to honor connection, kindness and inclusion.

As part of the event, students created an orange paper chain – each link representing a moment when students felt unity at school. They also took part in a spirited scavenger hunt, wrote uplifting chalk messages across the courtyard and shared time together to remind one another that no one is ever alone.

The district sends special thanks to the student volunteers from the Peer Partner Program, Justice League, Black Student Union and Student Theater Arts Company, whose leadership and enthusiasm helped make the event a success. Gratitude is also extended to all the students and staff who participated in this meaningful day of unity and belonging.