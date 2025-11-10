Former Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino dies at 64

Former Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino, who served as a Republican elected official for decades, died at 64 on Nov. 6 following a battle with illness, officials said.

Santino was elected Hempstead Town Supervisor in 2015 and served one two-year term. He began working for the town in 1987 and served on the town board as a Council Member starting in 1993, representing his hometown of East Rockaway and other communities in District 4.

“The Town of Hempstead mourns the passing of former Supervisor Anthony J. Santino, a dedicated public servant to the very end, whose decades of service to our community have left a lasting legacy,” the town wrote in an online statement. “He will be remembered for his tireless work ethic, sharp intellect, and passionate dedication to local government.”

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know and work alongside him,” the town’s statement continued. “May he rest in peace.”

While working in town government, he helped complete the town’s Sept. 11th Memorial at Point Lookout, was the longest tenured member of his party to hold a seat on the town board and served as a fixture in the county’s Republican party.

His tenure as supervisor was also marked with party infighting, particularly when then-Hempstead Council Member Bruce Blakeman endorsed Santino’s Democratic opponent, Laura Gillen, for supervisor over him when he ran for reelection.

From East Rockaway, Santino began his career as an elected official as a trustee on the Village of East Rockaway’s board at 22 in 1983, where he served for eight years, two of which he held the deputy mayor seat.

He recently returned to serve the village as a trustee and held the seat until his death last week. A statement posted by the Village of East Rockaway calls Santino “a loyal son of our community, a devoted public servant, and a cherished friend and neighbor whose legacy of service and love for East Rockaway will never be forgotten.”

He is remembered by his village and community as being committed to public service and local government.

“Even in the final weeks of the battle with illness, Tony remained deeply engaged in the life of the village – offering thoughtful counsel, measured judgment, and unwavering dedication to his colleagues,” a message on an online obituary board reads. “His voice, wisdom, and compassion were a source of strength to Mayor Gordon Fox, Deputy Mayor Bruno Romano, and the entire village board and staff.”

Outside of politics, Santino was a lector at St. Raymond’s Church, a charter member of the St. Raymond’s Knights of Columbus, an active member of the East Rockaway Kiwanis Club, the Sons of the American Legion, and the Judge Frank A. Gulotta Lodge of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, and an honorary member of Division 3 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

He attended East Rockaway public schools and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. John’s University.

His funeral mass is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 12 at St. Raymond’s Church.