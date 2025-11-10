Syosset teen charged in fatal stabbing of 15-yr-old in West Babylon

Liam Delemo, 15, of West Babylon was killed after a fight in West Babylon.

A 17-year-old male from Syosset has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy during a house party in West Babylon last week, Suffolk County police said Monday, Nov. 10.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was arrested Monday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said he is accused of fatally stabbing Liam Delemo, 15, of West Babylon, during a fight outside a home on Carlton Road late on Nov. 3.

According to police, between 90 and 100 teenagers were gathered at the party around 10:25 p.m. when a fight broke out.

During the altercation, Delemo was stabbed and later transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead.

Funeral services for Delemo, an 11th grader at West Babylon High School, were held Monday morning.

Police said the homeowner, identified as 70-year-old Bonnie Miranda, was charged last week with violating Suffolk County’s social host law, which prohibits adults from allowing underage drinking on their property.

She also faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Authorities said Miranda allegedly allowed her grandchild to host the party at her home.

The case remains under investigation by the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 631-852-6392.