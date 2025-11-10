Village of Great Neck opens overnight parking spots amid shortage

The Village of Great Neck has temporarily lifted evening parking permit requirements in one of its municipal lots to relieve the parking shortage created by the new village hall project.

“It will ease some of the issues and some of the parking trouble that we have right now that was caused by the construction of the new village hall,” Clerk-Treasurer Abraham Cohan said.

Village hall construction began on Oct. 7, part of a long-planned effort to create what Mayor Pedram Bral said is a “generational building” that “is going to be standing here for over 100 years, and it’s going to serve many communities that come after us.”

During the ongoing construction, staging equipment and materials have blocked roughly 20 parking spaces in the south section of Municipal Parking Lot No. 5, located behind 756 Middle Neck Road, Cohan said. To offset the impact, the board voted to suspend the permit requirement between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. on the remaining open portions of the lot at a Nov. 4 meeting. This will allow residents and visitors to park freely in that area during evening hours.

The north portion of the lot, located behind 770 Middle Neck Road, remains open with daytime permit rules still in effect. Daytime parking continues to require a valid permit for employees and business owners working in nearby offices and shops.

Cohan said nearby businesses — including a restaurant that hosts evening events, a pizzeria, and a late-night gym — will benefit from the change because their customers have struggled to find parking since construction began.

The construction of the new village hall is ongoing, and a portion of the south lot will remain closed until the project is completed.