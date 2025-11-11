Two Hispanic men were handed over to ICE for deportation after being arrested for allegedly shoplifting at the Target in Westbury.

Two Hispanic individuals were arrested for a criminal incident that occurred on Nov. 9 at 7:32 p.m. in Westbury, police say.

According to the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD), officers responded to a report of shoplifting in progress at the Target store at 999 Corporate Drive, Westbury.

Police arrested immigrants Gustavo Tellez Carillo, 36, and Erika Gomez Moreno, 33, both residents of 45 East 45th Street, New York.

A subsequent investigation determined that both men are in the United States illegally and are subject to deportation proceedings, the NCPD said.

Tellez and Gomez are charged with 4th-degree grand theft, according to the report..

They were released with a court summons and were later arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Nassau.

READ ALSO: Freeport man detained by ICE after arrest for alleged counterfeit money

This story originally appeared in Long Island Press‘ sister publication, Noticia.