Children release frogs, fish at restored Port Washington pond

The Port Washington Public Library hosted a back to the pond for frogs and fish with the help of Port Washington children.

Children in grades 3 and up and their parents were invited to a special educational program to release rescued wildlife into a restored pond behind the Port Washington Sewer District treatment plant, on Sunday, Nov. 9.

The event, organized by the Port Washington Public Library in partnership with the Sewer District, comes after a spring dredging project at a stormwater retention basin that had become a thriving habitat for local wildlife.

During the restoration, Sewer District staff carefully rescued and cared for American bullfrogs, green frogs and fish, keeping them safe in holding tanks.

Now that the pond has been revitalized and expanded, volunteers will help return the animals to their restored home.

The program aims to teach participants about local ecology, environmental stewardship, and pond habitats.

“It was a great event. The kids really enjoyed it. Both Melanie and I were there to greet them and get the ball rolling,” said Arduino Eddy Marinelli, chairman of the Port Washington Water Pollution Control District.