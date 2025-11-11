Carle Place community honors service members on Veterans Day

The Carle Place American Legion Post 1718 hosted a Veterans Day service on Tuesday, Nov. 11, honoring people who have served in the U.S. military.

The service, held on a snowy morning at Carle Place Memorial Park, was led by Post Commander Al Piscitelli, who highlighted the holiday’s importance.

“We pause to reflect upon our blessings as a great nation and the high cost of these blessings for many,” he said. “We thank all veterans, those here and those gone, with the freedom we enjoy in this nation, for the opportunities to flourish and the security of our land.”

Piscitelli continued by discussing the significance of Veterans Day and its connection to November 11. The holiday commemorates the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, which was signed at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 1918.

Piscitelli said the ending of the war also marks a milestone for the American Legion.

“It was then that the sole of the American Legion was born,” he said.

Michael Giambone, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient, spoke about his experience with Honor Flight Long Island, an organization that provides veterans with complimentary flights to Washington, D.C., to visit several monuments.

“One of the best days any veteran can experience or participate in,” he said.

Piscitelli then read a poem by Cheryl Dyson, describing the importance of honoring veterans.

Dozens of residents attended the service, including members of local Cub Scouts. Piscitelli said everyone was tough for being in the cold weather and thanked everyone for attending.