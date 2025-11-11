Center for Developmental Disabilities opens renovated group homes in Woodbury

The Center for Developmental Disabilities has reopened three renovated group homes on Southwoods Road in Woodbury, upgrading accessibility and first-floor living so aging residents can remain in their homes, according to Executive Director Jay Silverstein.

“The needs of the individuals had changed as they aged, so we redesigned the houses to be compatible with those needs,” he said. “More first floor living space, better layout and houses that were now compatible with the needs of the people living there who had aged.”

The Woodbury project updated the center’s oldest houses, first purchased in the early 1980s. One home was expanded to add eight single, first-floor bedrooms, while others were renovated with lift-ready rooms, ramps, walk-in showers and wider hallways and doorways. In total, the three homes now provide housing for 32 residents, ages 20 to 70.

“We’ve been able to take people back who would otherwise have to be in rehab centers or nursing homes,” Silverstein said.

Silverstein said the renovations “were in excess of $2 million.” About 80% was covered through the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities with the remaining 20% raised by the Center and its Kinexion Network partners.

Nathan Lichtwar’s son, Jason, 53, has lived in one of the Center’s Woodbury homes since he turned 18. Lichtwar said the renovation has ensured his son can continue living independently, with his own room and a safer, single-story layout.

“The Center has been a godsend for people like us that have an autistic son,” he said. “It’s always been run by wonderful people doing the right thing.”

Lichtwar said the Center’s work depends on the generosity of families and community members.

“They have fundraisers constantly, and we all support as much as we can,” he said. “When I’m gone, they’ll have some of my money, that’s where it’ll go.”

The Center began in 1958, when six children and their families turned a Levittown basement into a classroom for children with developmental disabilities. Over the decades, the Center grew into a full campus in Woodbury and, in 1981, opened one of the state’s first group homes for adults with autism. Today it operates more than 20 community residences across Long Island.

“The homes are reflective of the Center’s history in advocating progress toward equality and full inclusion for people with disabilities,” Silverstein said. “This represents a continuation of our commitment to provide excellent and innovative service, ensuring that our homes reflect that same level of excellence for the people we support.”

House 86 was dedicated to Betty and Dr. Irving Rockoff; House 88 honors Jack and Leona Brover, a founding family; and House 90 was dedicated to Jerry Gordon in recognition of his family’s longtime support.

Barry Brover, whose brother David was among the Center’s original students, said his family has been part of the Center since its earliest days. His parents, Jack and Leona Brover, were part of the group of founding families in the 1950s who sought better opportunities for children with developmental disabilities at a time when few existed.

“My parents were very progressive in moving David out of the house, which allowed him to thrive and develop his own life,” Brover said. “An incredible feat and accomplishment for my brother, nurtured by the wonderful people at the Center.”

Brover said the new renovations build on the Center’s long effort to give residents greater independence and security.

“All of the accessibility features of the home allow the individuals living there to feel like it’s theirs and it was made for them,” he said. “When a parent has a child with disabilities, being able to get them into a group home and sleep at night knowing they’re safe, cared for and loved is an amazing thing.”

Silverstein said the Center, which also operates a school and children’s residence, continues to open new homes for graduates every few years.

“We’ve been very successful in becoming embraced and fully participating members of the communities,” he said. “Try to get to know these people and embrace them for who they are and what they can offer rather than what might seem different.”