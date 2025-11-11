Metro Physical Therapy expands to Port Washington

Healthcare provider Metro Physical Therapy Port Washington officially opened its newest location Monday, Sept. 29, expanding its physical‑therapy services in Nassau County. The clinic marks the company’s latest growth in the region.

The Port Washington branch joins a network of more than 50 locations operated by Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy across New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island. In Nassau County, the provider already has centers in towns including Bellmore, Bethpage, Oceanside and Hewlett.

The new facility features private treatment rooms, a fully equipped gym‑style rehabilitation area and advanced therapy equipment such as anti‑gravity treadmills and therapeutic ultrasound machines. It is open Monday through Saturday and accepts appointments via phone or online scheduling.

Services offered at the Port Washington location include orthopedic rehabilitation, post‑surgical therapy, sports‑injury management, neurological rehabilitation and wellness programs. In‑home therapy is also available through the company’s broader service network.

The provider emphasized its commitment to patient‑centered care, offering one‑on‑one sessions and same‑day appointments typically available within 24 hours.

Founded in 1982, Metro Physical & Aquatic Therapy is a family‑owned practice based on Long Island that highlights personalized treatment and extensive therapist time with each patient.

Local officials said the new clinic adds valuable healthcare capacity to the community and will help residents access quality rehabilitation services closer to home.

The clinic has hired a full team of licensed physical therapists, assistants and support staff dedicated to providing comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s goals.

The Port Washington center is expected to serve a wide patient base—from athletes recovering from injuries, to seniors seeking mobility improvement and fall prevention, to individuals managing chronic pain or recovering from surgery.

During the opening, Metro provided tours of the facility and showcased therapy techniques and technology. The event highlighted the clinic’s emphasis on blending modern rehabilitation tools with hands‑on, individualized treatment.

Metro Physical Therapy’s Nassau County locations now include (but are not limited to): Albertson, Bethpage, Glen Cove, Greenvale, Great Neck, Jericho, Mineola, New Hyde Park, Oyster Bay, and Plainview. The addition of the Port Washington location strengthens the company’s footprint in the North Shore region, readily serving local residents.

The company’s website invites patients to view the full clinic locator map and schedule appointments online.

With demand for physical therapy growing, the Port Washington branch positions Metro to better meet the needs of Long Island residents seeking rehabilitation and wellness services.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, residents can visit the Metro Physical Therapy website or contact the Port Washington clinic directly.