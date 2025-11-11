Mineola, Willistons, celebrate Veterans Day with ceremonies

Mineola, Williston Park and East Williston clearly marked the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month for its veterans with ceremonies, speeches, wreaths and prayer.

The three villages centered their Veterans Day ceremonies around the 11 o’clock hour, with Williston Park and East Williston moving their celebrations inside due to the cold weather.

The American Legion Post 144, American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1688 Commander Frank Busa, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and each village’s respective board were present at each of the village’s ceremonies.

“Today we honor all our veterans who selflessly placed their lives on the line for freedom, those men and women were ordinary people until they heard the call of duty and answered it,” Busa said. “They left their families, their homes and their lives not for recognition of fame or even honors bestowed upon them today.”

“They fought to protect our country, to maintain our way of life,” Busa continued. “The defense of freedom is not, however, just for those who are in the military. Each of us shares the duty and responsibility of ensuring our freedoms. We don’t have to join the Army or the Navy…Go out and vote, speak against injustices, teach your children what it means to be American. Veterans Day is not just a day for veterans. It’s a day for all Americans.”

As multiple veterans graced the over 100 people who gathered to fill the top floor of Williston Park Village Hall with patriotic songs, Mayor Paul Ehrbar spoke.

“Veterans Day is a day of respect for our brave men and women, for what they have done for our nation in times of peace and in times of war,” Ehrbar said. “We thank them all for their unselfish dedication to the peace and stability throughout the world to protect our national security.”

“To quote J.M. Storm: ‘The truth is that all veterans pay with their lives. Some pay all once, while others pay over a lifetime,’” Ehrbar said. “While many service members return to normal civilian life, many suffer both physically and mentally, because of their service. It is important that we keep them in not only our prayers, but to support the charities that provide them with the care needed to help them…and to reach out to our government officials to provide the funding needed to provide services for our veterans.”

Neighboring East Williston heard patriotic music from a string quartet from Wheatley High School and heard a speech from David Carey, a 23 year army veteran, strategic intelligence officer and current Department of Defense staffer.

Carey told the story of America’s wars through his service, from active deployment, to meeting his wife, to working as an intelligence officer now.

East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente emphasized the necessity of hearing from veterans and remembering their service on Veterans Day, and all days.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to stand next to a veteran to thank them, and sometimes, if appropriate, to ask them to tell their story, lest we forget what they fought for,” Parente said to the more than 50 residents and veterans who filled the village hall. “We honor those who have served this country in war and peace. We can certainly celebrate that these men and women chose a life of service for us.”

Over in Mineola, the village persisted in holding its annual ceremony outside in Memorial Park, with the fire and auxiliary police departments, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Legion, state Sen. Jack Martins, North Hempstead Council Members Ed Scott and Dennis Walsh and its village trustees.

“This is not just another federal holiday,” Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira said. “It is a sacred moment, a time when we pause to express our deepest gratitude to the remarkable men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces.”

Pereira emphasized the sacrifice made by veterans and the service they give to their communities, both during and after their time in uniform.

“The words ‘veteran’ and ‘sacrifice’ are intrinsically linked. To every veteran here today, you signed a blank check to the United States of America, payable with your life,” Pereira said. “But the veteran’s story doesn’t end when they take off the uniform. It continues in our communities. Veterans are the neighbors who coach our children’s sports teams, the doctors and nurses who heal us and the leaders who drive our nation forward.”

“The resilience and discipline learned in the military are gifts you continue to give to our society every single day,” the mayor told the veterans who had gathered. “Let our gratitude be genuine, our remembrance be consistent and our support be unwavering.”

