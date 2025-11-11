Flurries can’t stop Floral Park, New Hyde Park from celebrating Veterans Day

In spite of flurries, Floral Park’s Veterans Day Parade marched on and New Hyde Park’s ceremony flew its flag across the village.

“It’s important to hold the parade every year to honor veterans who not only made a sacrifice when they served, but also their families, who also made many sacrifices throughout the years when they served,” Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said. “It’s nice to see all the veterans come together and be honored by the residents as they marched on the avenue, and then be recognized at the ceremony at Memorial Park.”

The village board and local American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Knights of Columbus, Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops helped lead the parade past hundreds of residents and veterans who gathered along the parade’s Tulip Avenue parade route Tuesday morning.

“The majority of the parade is made up of Boy Scouts and Girl Scout troops,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s good, because it’s really good for young people to be involved, understand and see the young age, the importance of honoring veterans, and to recognize the time and energy it took to start the country.”

Fitzgerald said the Memorial Park ceremony that the parade concludes with is particularly important, as it helps ensure people remember all of the big and small sacrifices veterans and their families have made for the United States.

“A lot of people get deployed to different places all over the country, all over the world, and in most cases, their families do move with them,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s something people forget about and can be tough.”

Over in neighboring New Hyde Park, veterans, residents and elected officials gathered in front of a giant American flag hung across village hall to remember and celebrate the sacrifices of the village’s veterans.

“Veterans are the backbone of our country,” said New Hyde Park Mayor Christopher Devane. “Without their efforts, our country isn’t what it is. They selflessly served so all of us can live in peace and prosperity.”

He said Veterans Day and Memorial Day were the two most important celebrations the village holds.

Trustee Rainer Burger, who doubles as the commander of the American Legion Post 1089, said the annual ceremony is particularly important to ensure younger people learn about the sacrifices of veterans and to remind veterans of the benefits that come with joining the American Legion, in a way that he hopes will boost the post’s dwindling membership.

“We need to keep up these ceremonies to make sure that…the younger generations learn about the previous wars and how we got to where we are,” Burger said.

“When we hold these ceremonies, and I also hope people will see them and be motivated to join the American Legion,” Burger said. “That’s another reason why we keep these ceremonies going.”

He said the legion supports its members, helping each other through illness and injury, and provides guidance on navigating veterans’ benefits.

New Hyde Park concluded its ceremony by laying a wreath on top of its memorial rock, which includes the names of all village veterans who have passed.

“Veterans don’t always like their struggles to be recognized,” Burger said. “My message is, if you see a veteran, know that a simple ‘thanks’ goes a long way.”