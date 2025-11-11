Pickleball with Purpose: The Jevans Foundation Fundraiser

The Jevans Foundation’s second annual Pickleball Fest celebrates Jordan Evans’ legacy on Saturday, November 29th, from 2:30-6:30 PM at Sportime Westbury. The afternoon welcomes players of all levels, with beginner lessons available.

Jordan, a Roslyn native and University of Arizona graduate, was tragically lost to fentanyl poisoning in February 2023, part of an ongoing national crisis affecting communities across America. After starting in the cannabis industry and later expanding into entertainment and financial services, Jordan had built a thriving career in Los Angeles, where he was known for his deep love of friends and family and his acceptance of all without judgment.

Beyond pickleball, the event features food, drinks, raffles, and boutique shopping. All proceeds support Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that diverts shoes and clothing from landfills, transforming unwanted items into vital resources. Their work provides immediate relief for those in crisis, creates economic opportunities in struggling communities, and helps build confidence in kids while promoting environmental sustainability.

The part of Soles4Souls we are involved in is called 4EveryKid-which specifically provides brand new sneakers to children experiencing homelessness. From the money our event raised last year ($36,000), 1,800 students received new shoes and attended school more often, strengthened their confidence, and increased their physical activity. By supporting 4EveryKid, we are not just giving shoes – we are giving health, confidence, and an opportunity to learn.

Tickets are $200 for pickleball players and $150 for non-players. Join us for this meaningful afternoon at Sportime Westbury. Register at www.jevansfoundation.org.