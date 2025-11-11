80-year-old man killed after being hit in South Farmingdale by a stolen car

Randy Colon was charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing an 80-year-old man in South Farmingdale.

A man was killed in South Farmingdale on Friday, Nov. 7, after being hit by a stolen car, according to Nassau County Police.

Randy Colon was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death.

According to police, 80-year-old Peter Morris was entering a 2012 Hyundai parked in front of 95 Woodward Parkway when his car was struck by a stolen 2013 Nissan being driven by a Colon.

Colon then fled from the scene on foot and was found by officers in Hicksville, police said.

Morris had been transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.