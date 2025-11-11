St. Mary’s honors alum, fallen NYPD detective honored

St. Mary’s High School honored Jonathan Diller, an NYPD detective and alumnus of the school who was fatally shot while conducting a traffic stop last year.

The Manhasset private school replaced its Timothy J. Coughlin Scoreboard to also bear his name and held a dedication ceremony attended by administrators, faculty, students, clergy, elected officials and members of Diller’s family on Friday, Nov. 7.

“This field now, bearing Jonathan’s name, is a place where his heart, his spirit and his determination will live on,” said Stephanie Diller, Jonathan Diller’s wife. “I hope every young athlete who steps onto this field plays with that same heart and remembers that greatness isn’t just about winning but about character.”

Diller graduated from St. Mary’s in 2010 and played for its lacrosse team. After earning his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Maritime College, he joined the NYPD.

Diller was shot and killed in March 2024 while conducting a traffic stop. Diller and a second officer approached an illegally parked car with two people inside on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway. One of them shot Diller, who was brought to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries. An outpouring of support followed as thousands of Long Islanders paid their respects to Diller.

Rev. Monsignor Thomas More Coogan and Rev. Stephen J. Rooney led prayers during the ceremony, expressing their hopes for the future of the field, the student athletes who play on it and the memory of Jonathan Diller. Coogan said the field will “be an arena where Catholic sportsmanship will be played out.”

“You see, Catholic sportsmanship is all about sacrifice,” Coogan said. “That is what the standard is here right now as we dedicate this scoreboard in honor of Detective Jonathan Diller, our alumnus, your family member, a hero and inspiration. How appropriate that would be.”

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder echoed the idea that student athletes will be inspired by Diller’s story in his speech. He said he hopes a student athlete “playing the game” will look up at the scoreboard and ask his father, “‘Dad, who’s Jonathan Diller?’”

“‘Jonathan Diller, son, was a hero, a hero that gives you the opportunity to do what you want to do and be what you want to be in this world because he fought for our freedoms and he kept our streets safe,’” Ryder said.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman also gave a speech at the ceremony.

“It’s important to honor and to remember those who gave their lives to make our community safer,” Blakeman said. “So what you’re doing here today is a blessing, not only to Jonathan’s memory, but to all those who gave their lives in the line of duty, whether it be the military, law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.”

St. Mary’s student Layla Carr was the only student to give remarks at the ceremony as students watched from the sidelines.

“When I step foot on this field, I’m going to look up and see his name, knowing he’s watching us,” Carr said.