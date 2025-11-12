Long Island Marine veteran runs 24 hours to raise awareness for veteran suicide

Beginning at sunrise on Nov. 12, Daniel “Danny” Hernandez, a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve veteran and finance manager for the Long Island-based nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes, will set out on a deeply personal mission — running one mile every hour for 24 straight hours and completing 22 push-ups after each mile.

The challenge, which starts at 7 a.m. at Eisenhower Park, is designed to honor the 22 veterans who, on average, die by suicide each day.

“I want to show that someone is still out there rooting for them,” Hernandez said. “This is my way of giving back and bringing awareness to an issue that affects too many of my brothers and sisters in arms.”

Hernandez, of Elmont, said the idea for the run grew out of his own feelings of unfinished service.

“I served in the Marine Corps Reserves, but I never deployed,” he said. “Most of my career, I felt like I didn’t do as much as I could. Working at Building Homes for Heroes gave me that sense of camaraderie again — but this challenge is something personal, something I can do physically to honor the people we’ve lost.”

Hernandez will complete the first 12 hours of his run at Eisenhower Park, circling the memorial pond near Field 6. Once the park closes at dusk, he’ll move to Island Park and Long Beach and finish the remaining miles overnight. Each mile will be followed by 22 push-ups, totaling 528 over the course of the day.

“Running one mile every hour might sound easier than just doing 24 straight miles, but it’s actually tougher,” he said with a laugh. “You have to cool down and ramp up every hour. It’s a mental game more than anything.”

Running for a Cause

Building Homes for Heroes (BHH), where Hernandez has worked since 2019, constructs and gifts mortgage-free homes to injured veterans and their families while also providing home modifications and financial support. Since its founding in 2006, the organization has provided more than 445 homes nationwide and expects to reach 500 by the end of next year.

“We help veterans rebuild their lives,” Hernandez said. “Many of them come home with physical and emotional scars. Our homes and financial assistance are just one way to make their transition easier, but we know mental health is a huge part of that journey, too.”

In addition to the run, Hernandez has set up a fundraising page through BHH’s platform, with all proceeds going toward the nonprofit’s veteran support programs.

“If someone can’t come out to run with me, they can still show support by donating or even doing their own set of 22 push-ups,” he said. “Every little bit helps raise awareness.”

Prepared to Go the Distance

To prepare, Hernandez ramped up his running routine over the past few months. “I actually started running seriously during COVID,” he said. “I needed a healthy outlet, and running just stuck. My first half-marathon was the Marine Corps Half in Fredericksburg with the Building Homes for Heroes team. Since then, I’ve done six halves — two in New York City — and I’m training for my first full marathon next year.”

The push-ups, he said, came naturally. “I joke with my fiancée that if I forget something, she should make me do 20 push-ups,” he said with a laugh. “So I’ve definitely been keeping up with that part of the training.”

A Personal and National Mission

While Hernandez hasn’t personally lost a friend to suicide, he said the cause hits close to home.

“I know people who have served and struggled,” he said. “Some of the veterans we’ve helped through Building Homes for Heroes have opened up about what they’re dealing with mentally. It’s heartbreaking, and it’s real.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 6,000 veterans die by suicide each year. Mental health advocates say physical challenges like Hernandez’s run-a-thon can help destigmatize the conversation around veteran mental health and inspire others to take action.

Hernandez hopes his effort encourages more people to step up — literally and figuratively.

“Even if someone just walks a mile or does a few push-ups, it’s about showing that we care,” he said. “The goal is to start a conversation and let veterans know they’re not alone.”

A Long Island Effort with National Reach

Hernandez will livestream his run throughout the day on Building Homes for Heroes’ social media platforms. Supporters are encouraged to join him for a mile or two at Eisenhower Park before dusk or along the route out to Island Park later in the night.

“I’ll be out there, rain or shine,” Hernandez said. “It’s going to be tough, but not nearly as tough as what some veterans face every single day. If I can endure a little discomfort to raise awareness and maybe help save a life, then it’s all worth it.”

As he laces up for the 24-hour run, Hernandez said his motivation is simple.

“I’m doing this for every veteran who feels like they’re fighting alone,” he said. “If this run helps even one person hold on a little longer or reach out for help, then I’ve done my job.”

Donations can be made at help.buildinghomesforheroes.org/campaign/dannys-run-a-thon and supporters can follow his progress on Instagram at @damn_daniel1216