Girl Scouts of Nassau County imagine their possibilities at Hofstra for 10th Annual STEM conference

Girl Scouts of Nassau County and Hofstra University recently welcomed Girl Scouts in grades 6–12 to the 10th annual Imagine Your Possibilities STEM Conference at Hofstra University.

Girl Scouts were immersed in hands-on workshops focused on science, technology, engineering and math and led by inspiring female role models who are making a difference in their fields. The event also featured experts from The Estée Lauder Companies, who spoke with Girl Scouts about how science and technology shape the beauty industry.

“The 10th Annual Imagine Your Possibilities STEM Conference is a powerful opportunity for girls to discover, connect, and take action through STEM, while also building skills and perspectives as they become the scientists and leaders of the future,” said Rande Bynum, CEO of Girl Scouts of Nassau County. “Through this conference, they meet inspiring women who show them that they have the talent and determination to succeed in any field they choose. We thank Hofstra University, The Estée Lauder Companies and all who participated for making it a success.”

This year’s conference featured activities such as color manipulation, harnessing wind energy, civil engineering, and DNA each designed to help Girl Scouts see STEM in action and discover how these skills shape the world around them.

“The Hofstra faculty and undergraduate volunteers who have put together these workshops are so excited to be a part of this program for Girl Scouts of Nassau County,” said Brittany Miller, assistant professor of Biology at Hofstra and the faculty volunteer coordinator for the STEM conference. “Each workshop highlights important critical thinking skills through hands-on experiences and gives the girls the opportunity to envision themselves in future STEM careers.”

The Annual Imagine Your Possibilities STEM Conference is part of Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s ongoing efforts to encourage girls to participate in STEM fields and provide opportunities to explore and cultivate their interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

According to reports from the Girl Scout Research Institute, women continue to be vastly underrepresented in the STEM workforce, despite its rapid growth in importance and expanded career opportunities.

Women comprise about half of the total workforce, but only 34% of the STEM workforce and have lower median salaries than their male counterparts.

At the collegiate level, women hold the majority of bachelor’s degrees overall, but only 39% of these are in STEM fields, as of 2019.

The STEM Conference is one of many initiatives GSNC offers to encourage interest in science, technology, engineering and math. Throughout the year, Girl Scouts participate in STEM-related programs, ranging from candy chemistry to computer coding, to learn about potential career opportunities they may not have previously considered.

For more information about Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s STEM programming, visit www.gsnc.org.