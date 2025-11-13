Herricks High School announces Class of 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Aarthi Palaniappan (L.) as the valedictorian and Angelina Liu (R.) as the salutatorian of the Herricks High School Class of 2026.

Herricks Public Schools is proud to announce Aarthi Palaniappan as the valedictorian and Angelina Liu as the salutatorian of the Herricks High School Class of 2026. Both students exemplify academic excellence, leadership, integrity and a deep commitment to service – representing the very best of the Herricks school community.

Valedictorian Aarthi Palaniappan has distinguished herself as a scholar, leader and compassionate community member, always striving to make a positive impact on others. She has held numerous leadership roles, including president of Science Olympiad, vice

president of Mathletes, executive treasurer of Student Government, director of Strategy for the Junior Economic Club of New York City and vice president of Production for the Yearbook Committee.

A talented musician, Aarthi has earned All-State recognition for bassoon and shared her talent and love of music to help and inspire younger student musicians.

Aarthi’s intellectual curiosity extends beyond the classroom through extensive research and internships, most recently at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She has submitted her science research project to the Regeneron Science Talent Search, one of the nation’s most prestigious research competitions.

With a focus on making the world a better, more equitable place, Aarthi founded Threads of Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that designs and sells tote bags to raise funds for underdeveloped countries. She also serves as a leader in Leukemia Together, reflecting her compassion and dedication to helping others.

Salutatorian Angelina Liu has excelled as a scholar, musician and community leader throughout her high school years.

A passionate researcher, Angelina pursued her interest in medical science through the Science Research Program, conducting an impressive study on ovarian cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Zuckerman Research Center. Her work focused on improving the understanding and treatment of the disease, inspired by the challenges of late diagnosis.

Angelina has consistently challenged herself with a rigorous academic program that includes AP Statistics, Multivariable Calculus and work toward the Seal of Biliteracy. She is also an accomplished musician, serving as concertmaster of the Herricks Chamber Orchestra, first-chair violinist in the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra’s Principal Orchestra and an All-State musician.

Additionally, she founded the Nassau Music Scholars Program, which provides free music lessons to children who might not otherwise have access.