Hillside Grade School students team up for fun-filled Buddy Day

With bright smiles and a spirit of teamwork, Hillside Grade School students enjoyed the sunshine as they celebrated Buddy Day on Oct. 17, a special event designed to build connections across grade levels through outdoor play and shared experiences.

Throughout the day, students were paired with their “buddy” from another grade-level and rotated through a variety of outdoor activities, including Tug-of-War, a three-legged race, a potato sack race, freeze dance, hula hoop transfer and an egg-balancing relay.

Each year, Hillside Grade pairs an upper-grade student with a peer in a younger grade to foster an inclusive school community and promote collaboration.