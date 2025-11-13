Manor Oaks School third graders learn how to use the dictionary

As part of an annual partnership with the New Hyde Park-North Shore Elks Lodge, Manor Oaks School hosted a special Dictionary Assembly for its third-grade students.

During the event, members of the Elks Lodge generously donated a student-friendly dictionary to each child and shared engaging lessons on how to explore the many facts within its pages.

Students learned how to look up information and discovered new words, including the longest word in the English language. These dictionaries will serve as valuable tools to help students expand their vocabulary and enhance their writing throughout the year.