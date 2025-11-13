Mineola Middle School learners lead the charge in e-Waste recycling

Mineola Middle School learners, with help from Two Brothers Scrap Metal, team up for the e-Waste collection event.

Mineola Middle School learners are helping protect the planet – one device at a time.

On Oct. 24, students hosted the school’s annual E-Waste Drive, collecting an impressive 6,700 pounds of broken and outdated electronics to be responsibly recycled. Since the first drive in 2016, participation and impact have grown each year.

In total, the school has helped facilitate the responsible disposal of over 30 tons of e-waste, preventing countless items from ending up in local landfills.

Community members were invited to drop off unused or broken electronics such as printers, computers, tablets, phones, televisions and chargers during the after-school event. Learners worked together to collect, sort and inventory each item before it was hauled

away for recycling by Two Brothers Scrap Metal.

“This initiative is a wonderful example of our learners leading by example,” said Mineola Middle School principal Amy Trojanowski. “They are discovering that even small actions – like collecting old electronics – can make a big difference in protecting our

environment and strengthening our community.”