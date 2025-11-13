Quantcast
New Hyde Park
Education

New Hyde Park Road School students spread messages of kindness for Unity Day

Students sit in a heart on Unity Day.
Provided by New Hyde Park-Garden City Park School District

New Hyde Park Road School students came together on Unity Day, Oct. 22, to share uplifting messages and colorful drawings as part of a schoolwide celebration of kindness and inclusion.

New Hyde Park Road School students worked together on Unity Day.

Observed each October, Unity Day encourages communities to stand together against bullying and promote compassion for all.

Partnering with their Buddy Classes, students collaborated to decorate large letters that spell out “Be Kind!” Students shared reminders, such as “Be nice to everyone,” “Be respectful,” and “Be honest.”

Students sit together on Unity Day.

The finished product is now displayed in the main stairwell.

