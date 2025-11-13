New Hyde Park Road School students spread messages of kindness for Unity Day

New Hyde Park Road School students came together on Unity Day, Oct. 22, to share uplifting messages and colorful drawings as part of a schoolwide celebration of kindness and inclusion.

Observed each October, Unity Day encourages communities to stand together against bullying and promote compassion for all.

Partnering with their Buddy Classes, students collaborated to decorate large letters that spell out “Be Kind!” Students shared reminders, such as “Be nice to everyone,” “Be respectful,” and “Be honest.”

The finished product is now displayed in the main stairwell.