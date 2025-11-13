Schneps Media launches more ‘intimate’ networking group

It’s location, location, location in real estate. But for most industries, and even not-for-profits, it’s probably connection, connection, connection.

With that in mind, Schneps Media has just launched a new networking group designed to bring together a small number of leaders at each event while incorporating the power as a media company to garner visibility for its members.

Schneps Media hosted on Nov. 12 a Schneps Connects Breakfast, which included networking of a small group of select business leaders and an opportunity to hear from Jim McCann the region’s best-known entrepreneurs, 1-800-Flowers founder and Executive Director who spoke about his successes, missteps, scaling and how to use AI strategically.

The breakfast also served as a launch of the Schneps Connects Club. An annual membership club which gives access to its members to thought leaders, a network of distinguished professionals, PR for their organization and more.

“This has been our dream, to bring people together to connect,” Schneps Media President Vicki Schneps told the group. “This is what we’re all about.”

Schneps Media CEO Joshua Schneps said this was the first time the company has done an event in this format with fewer participants.

“It’s intended to be intimate. The intention is to make sure everybody has the opportunity to meet everybody in the room,” he said. “We’re looking to develop a membership club where business leaders can network, get introductions to other businesspeople and community leaders and gain publicity through media.”

Schneps Senior Vice President of Events Elizabeth Schneps Aloni called this a “networking group about meeting people, gaining publicity and gaining access.”

Accountants, attorneys, construction executives, real estate executives, bankers/lenders, technology executives, media personalities, nonprofit leaders, university executives and many others met and networked.

“I’m looking to meet interesting people and see if there are synergies with my company,” said Neil Levinbook, managing partner of Hauppauge-based Levinbook Law. “I enjoy going out, socializing and meeting other people.”

He added that spending time with people he already knows can also be pleasant and a big benefit of these events.

“Sometimes you run into people in your industry, people you know and haven’t seen in a while,” he said. “And it’s good to get a pulse on what’s happening on Long Island.”

Norman Rijo, CEO of Norco Construction, a Melville-based commercial developer and builder, said he typically starts his day early.

“I’m up at 4:30 or 5 o’clock. I exercise, read my emails, send emails, do texts and I get my day started,” he said. “I have a meeting with another firm right after this. Then I have a lunch meeting. I coupled it with the whole day.”

And Jonathan Goldstein, executive advisor to the CEO of Prine Health, an 80-doctor multi-specialty practice based in Garden City, said morning networking makes sense.

“I like it, because I can come and be back at my desk in time to go to my day job. If you do it at nine o’clock, it’s too late. We’re starting early,” Goldstein said. “If people want to do it, they’ll do it. They’ll find the time to do it.”

Ying Zhou, executive director of the Tech Incubator at Queens College, attending as a representative of the college’s president, said connection is key for business and academia.

“I’m here to connect with local business leaders, learn from them and be inspired by them,” she said. “We have entrepreneurs who want to start or grow companies. We connect them with mentors.”

In addition to networking with a wide range of people, including many who have been honored on various Schneps Power lists, attendees got a chance to meet, and hear from, Jim McCann.

He talked about his story and technology that hit, and helped build, his business, from one flower shop to an industry leader.

McCann grew his business by pursuing the Internet in its early days, then embracing mobile phones, social media and now AI.

“The AI-aided wave, I think, is the biggest and most exciting and scary wave to hit us,” McCann told attendees. “The scary thing about the new technologies is they don’t work right away.”

He said he invested in, and often was an early adopter of, technologies which cost before results paid off.

“I think this is the biggest thing I’ve seen in my life in terms of its potential for disruption,” said McCann, who has about 5,000 florists in his BloomNet network. “Their businesses are changing dramatically. The retail flower shop business is changing dramatically.”

As orders shift online, he said that changes the nature of what makes a good florist location. And he noted he grew his business beyond blooms to include a wide range of gifts, focusing on the customer.

“If you have a relationship with a customer, what else does that customer want and need from you?” McCann asked. “It’s what you’re doing today, gathering a community and asking, what can I do for you?”

McCann said company culture is crucial, but it evolves as well as being influenced by leaders’ examples and practices.

“What examples do we set? What things do we tolerate? What do we not tolerate? What do we reward?” McCann continued. “What do we tell people is important with our behavior and where we shine a light?”

While it might seem larger organizations are more difficult to shift, just as bigger boats take longer to run, McCann said big organizations often have the resources to implement change, such as AI, which may lead to smaller headcount.

“I’m not sure when, but I know it’s coming,” McCann said. “The best thing we can do to be fair and good to our team members is to invest in them.”

In addition to businesspeople, nonprofit leaders sought to make connections and find businesses and leaders to provide support.

Rick Lewis, CEO of the Mid Island YJCC and Suffolk YJCC, joked that business people should remember nonprofits, especially if they have a windfall in the near future

“If anybody wins the billion-dollar lottery this weekend, don’t forget about your friends from the not-for-profit world,” Lewis said.