The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

FANTASY WINTER FAIRYLAND

Get into the start of the holiday season with towering sculptures that illuminate the park, transforming it into a fairytale world.

Eisenhower Park, 1899 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, nassaucountyny.gov/Eisenhower-Park

$33+ Nov. 7-Jan. 1st

ANNIE

Leapin’ Lizards! The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage in one of the world’s best-loved musicals.

The Argyle Theatre at Babylon Village, 34 West Main St., Babylon, argyletheatre.com

$47-$85. Nov. 13-Jan. 4.

MATT FRIEND

This rising comedian and impressionist is known for his spot-on celebrity voices, sharp wit, and viral performances that blend pop culture humor with uncanny mimicry.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$39-$85. 8 p.m. Nov. 14.



KIP MOORE

The country star behind “Somethin’ ’Bout a Truck” and “Last Shot” headlines his “Solitary Tracks Fall Tour,” joined by opener McCoy Moore.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$45.25–$67.75. 8 p.m. Nov. 15.

VIC DIBITETTO

Don’t forget to check the forecast and get the milk and bread before going to see this hilarious funnyman.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$31-$120. 8 p.m. Nov. 15.



3BALLMTY

This award-winning Mexican DJ trio celebrated for pioneering the “tribal guarachero” sound, fusing electronic dance music with traditional Latin rhythms for an energetic, genre-blending experience.

Stereo Garden, 9 Railroad Ave., Patchogue, stereogardenli.com

9 p.m. Nov. 15.



MARTIK

From the 1970s to today, Martik has written and crafted songs that have become deeply ingrained in the cultural landscape—and now, he’s reuniting these timeless melodies in one unforgettable show, complete with a stellar live performance sure to ignite feelings of nostalgia.

The Space at Westbury Theatre, 250 Post Ave., Westbury, thespaceatwestbury.com

$73-$162. 8 p.m. Nov. 15.

‘THE CAT IN ART’ AT NY FINE ARTS SOCIETY

“THE CAT IN ART” is an exhibition of works on paper featuring a cat in the composition. Artists include Andy Warhol, Gladys Emerson Cook, Judith Bledsoe, among others.

1 Flowerfield, Suite 15, Saint James, nyfineartsoc.org

Free. 11:30 a.m.-04:30 p.m. through Nov. 15

SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, and elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.”

Madison Theatre at Molloy University, 1000 Hempstead Ave., Rockville Centre, madisontheatreny.org

$40. Nov. 15-23.



GILBERT KALISH AND THE VIANO QUARTET

Since soaring to international acclaim as winners of the 13th Banff International String Quartet Competition, they have performed at major venues across the globe.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$45-$85. 3 p.m. Nov. 16.



A BRONX TALE

Chazz Palminteri brings his iconic coming-of-age story to life in the acclaimed one-man show that inspired the movie and Broadway musical.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$64.75–$118.75. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

AMERICA’S VETDOGS SALUTE TO OUR VETERANS

This exciting event will feature live music from Southbound, a popular Long Island band, along with line dancing, raffles, auctions, and more — all in support of America’s VetDogs and our mission to provide life-changing service dogs to veterans and first responders.

Mulcahy’s, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, mulcahyslongisland.com

$65 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 16

SEAL CRUISE AROUND SHINNECOCK BAY

Join the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society for a seal cruise around Shinnecock Bay. This is an open-weather cruise, so please dress warmly. Boarding for the cruise starts 30 minutes prior to the scheduled departure time. The cruise will last about 2 hours.

Stony Brook Marine Station, 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton, cresli.org

$40 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Nov. 16

JASON BONHAM’S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Bonham honors his father’s legacy with a thunderous live celebration of Led Zeppelin, marking 50 years of “Physical Graffiti.”

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$54.25–$118.75. 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

JONAS BROTHERS

The Jonas Brothers will serenade fans when their JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour takes LI by storm. UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$137-$697. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

ABT STUDIO COMPANY

The young professional company of American Ballet Theatre, made up of rising stars in the ballet world. The evening’s program will be a mix of classical, neoclassical, and new works.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

$39-$101. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

THE CRANE WIVES

The indie folk band behind “The Moon Will Sing” and “Tongues and Teeth” delivers harmonies and intimate storytelling, joined by singer songwriter Spencer LaJoye.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$37.25–$71.75. 8 p.m. Nov. 19.



GREG SESTERO

Meet and participate in a Q&A with the star of THE ROOM and author of THE DISASTER ARTIST, the critically-acclaimed tell-all about the making of THE ROOM that inspired A24’s award-winning film THE DISASTER ARTIST.

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$20-$25. 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

ATREYU

American rock band known for songs “Becoming the Bull” and “Dead” brings their anthems on “The Curse Tour,” with Unearth and Zero 9:36 opening.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$31.25–$71.75. 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

THE JAYHAWKS

Over the course of almost four decades, 11 albums, countless memorable live shows and enough personal drama to fill a couple of Behind the Music episodes, this beloved band soared to heights few ever achieve while winning the hearts and minds of numerous critics, fans and peers in the process.

Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St., Port Washington, landmarkonmainstreet.org

Sold out, call for wait list. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

