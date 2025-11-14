Cherry Lane School marks 30 years supporting Breakthrough T1D

For its 30th year, Carle Place’s Cherry Lane School has partnered with students, parents and the PTA to support Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) through its annual awareness event. What began as a small, school-based effort has grown into a powerful tradition of hope, compassion and community action.

Each year, Cherry Lane students learn about Type 1 diabetes and participate in activities designed to raise awareness and funds for research.

This long-standing initiative began when Cherry Lane parent Betsy Paffmann’s son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 6.

Now 37, he continues to inspire the tradition that began with Pafmann’s desire to give back to the organization that supported her family. Annually, she returns to speak with students about T1D, helping them understand the importance of empathy, awareness and community service.

During the event on Nov. 7, students participated in a walk around the track led by the PTA. The walk, held during recess, symbolizes students “giving up playtime to give back” to children living with T1D.

This year, Carle Place Middle/High School’s physical education classes joined the walk alongside Cherry Lane students, making the 30th anniversary celebration even more meaningful.

Upon the students’ return to Cherry Lane, Pafmann, her son and additional volunteers hole-punched paper sneakers to symbolize and recognize the students’ efforts in making a difference in the lives of those living with diabetes.

“I’m so appreciative to Cherry Lane Principal Lauren Moriarty and the PTA for their continued support of this event, as well as the Middle/High School’s involvement this year,” Pafmann said. “This meaningful tradition reflects the dedication of our school community toward raising awareness and vital funds for Type 1 Diabetes research and reminds us that through our shared compassion and teamwork, we can truly make a difference.”

Through this special educational service program, Cherry Lane School continues its commitment to supporting Breakthrough T1D’s mission to advance research, advocacy and hope while empowering students to make a difference.