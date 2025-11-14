Carle Place’s Rushmore Avenue students decorate pumpkins for Literacy-o-Lantern contest

The winners of this year’s Literacy-o-Lantern contest at the Rushmore Avenue School.

Rushmore Avenue School in the Carle Place School District held its annual Literacy-o-Lantern contest, hosted by the Rushmore school library.

Once again, students from each grade decorated pumpkins to represent their favorite book character or cover.

The contest ran from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, with teacher volunteers serving as judges and evaluating each entry based on specific criteria such as creativity and connection to the selected book.

This year’s winners were announced on Nov. 5: congratulations to third grader Jane Williams, fourth grader Connor McGuinness, fifth grader Lucas Blum and sixth grader Dominic Scarabino.

“This contest is such a fun way to combine literacy and creativity,” said Marni Nelson, library media specialist at Rushmore. “We loved seeing the students’ ideas come to life and watching everyone’s creativity shine through.”

The event was a wonderful celebration of reading, imagination and the artistic talents of Rushmore Avenue students.