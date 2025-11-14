Carle Place Educational Foundation hosts successful annual Hicks Night fundraiser

On Oct. 29, the Carle Place Educational Foundation held its annual Hicks Night fundraiser, bringing together families and students from across the district to support the foundation.

The event featured both a concert and an art show, showcasing the incredible talents of students from Cherry Lane, Rushmore Avenue and Carle Place Middle/High School through band, orchestra and chorus performances, as well as visual art displays.

Each performer received a pumpkin generously donated by Hicks Nurseries, along with treats provided by the Carle Place Educational Foundation and SEPTA, helping make this year’s Hicks Night a success.

Life skills students from the classes of Mr. Randazzo, Mrs. Plassman and Ms. Tizzio added to the celebration by preparing and distributing goodie bags on behalf of SEPTA.

The Carle Place Educational Foundation raises funds that directly benefit the district by providing grants and loans that support programs, projects and resources for students and staff. Events such as Hicks Night allow the foundation to continue its work, making a meaningful difference in the schools and the broader Carle Place community.

The Carle Place School District thanks the district’s K-12 music and art teachers for generously sharing their time and talents to support the Carle Place Educational Foundation and help make the event a success.

The evening was a memorable celebration of Carle Place students’ creativity and accomplishments, bringing the community together in support of their achievements.