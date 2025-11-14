Carle Place’s Cherry Lane students explore coding and mapping through project-based learning

Carle Place’s Cherry Lane first graders completed their November project-based learning unit focused on mapping and coding skills.

The essential question guiding the unit was: “How can we, as good citizens, help a new student at Cherry Lane?” Students brainstormed thoughtful ways to make new classmates feel welcome, such as by guiding a new student to important places around the school.

As part of the unit, students were challenged to identify three landmarks within Cherry Lane, place directional arrows on a map, and use their iPads to input directional codes that guided a robot to each destination.

In addition to coding robots, students expanded their learning through Kodable, an online program that builds foundational coding knowledge, and through digital map skills lessons.

They also participated in an “Unplugged Coding” activity, where one student used paper arrows to give directions while teammates followed a map to reach a target location.

Throughout the project, students strengthened their understanding of coding concepts, map reading, cardinal directions and programming. They developed key skills in collaboration, communication and problem solving — all while thinking like kind and responsible citizens of their school community.