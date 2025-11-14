Glen Cove City Council honors police officers, fire department at meeting

The Glen Cove City Council honored first responders at its meeting.

The City of Glen Cove honored several firefighters and police officers, who played in the Guns & Hoses Softball Game, an annual matchup between the Glen Cove Fire Department and the Glen Cove Police Department, at its council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The event provides first responders with a friendly athletic competition. The city council honored those who played in the game, which takes place each October at the ​​John Maccarone Memorial Stadium on Morris Avenue.

Six members of the fire department and nine members of the police department were given pins in recognition of the city’s appreciation.

Glen Cove City Mayor Pam Panzenbeck had each member say their name into the microphone and then praised the group for their service.

“They have been able to protect us, and I must say, they are absolutely amazing,” she said about the members of the police department.

Panzenbeck did the same for the fire department after they received their pins.

“They know what to do to put the fires out,” she said. “It’s just amazing what they do. They work seamlessly and we are just so blessed to have our wonderful first responders.”

Panzenbeck said each year the game is a lot of fun and brings the community together for a meaningful day.

After the recognitions, the council also passed multiple resolutions, including allowing the mayor to enter into agreements for road, drainage and sidewalk improvements, software upgrades and security monitoring and fire alarm services.

The next city council meeting will be on Tuesday, Nov. 25.