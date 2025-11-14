Former Levittown resident and veteran gifted service dog at New York Knicks game

Ian Swensen was gifted a service dog through Paws for War at the New York Knicks’ Military Appreciation Night Game on Veterans Day.

Ian Swensen was born into a military family, and eventually, he found his way to Levittown. He would go on to leave Long Island to follow in his family’s footsteps and serve for over 12 years in the U.S. Navy. The veteran now serves his family in their Lake Grove home.

Swensen said he had grown up with pets and had been looking to get a service dog for years to help out around the home. His dream came true on Tuesday, Nov. 12 when he was gifted with a service dog at center court as part of the New York Knicks’ Military Appreciation Night Game on Veterans Day at Madison Square Garden.

Swensen was given the dog, Khali, an 11-month-old rescued Cane Corso, through Paws of War, a nonprofit organization that rescues and trains service dogs for veterans and first responders.

Swensen said he and his family went through training to see if they were a fit for a service dog, with not great expectations. He was then surprised during the Tuesday, Nov. 12 Knicks game with Khali.

“For them to do that for me was incredible,” he said.

Through Paws of War, Swensen was able to participate in Khali’s training process, something he said the organization provided a great deal of care for. He said it was great to have that training pay off and have Khali join his family.

“You create that bond with the dog from the time they’re a puppy or at the time that you’re looking to bring them into your family,” he said. “I think that aspect is so important.”

Swensen said he has been a long-time Knicks fan as well, making it more special to him that franchise legend John Starks presented him with a custom jersey at the same time that he was surprised with Khali.

“It was just super surreal,” he said. “I’ll never forget it.”

The veteran was born in Portsmouth, Va., to military parents, and later moved to Levittown. He graduated from Division Avenue High School in 2000 and four years later left Long Island for boot camp.

Swensen served in the U.S. Navy as an aviation structural mechanic. His first overseas deployment came in 2007 when he we was stationed in Japan. He then served aboard the USS Nimitz in the Persian Gulf in support of Operations Enduring and Iraqi Freedom — earning the Global War on Terrorism Service and Expeditionary medals, as well as the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal.

While stationed at MCAS Miramar in San Diego, Swensen served in a joint Navy and Marine Corps command, where he received another Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal.

His final deployment was aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, where he earned his third Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal. Swensen finished serving in 2016.

After leaving the Navy, he moved to Pennsylvania before relocating to Suffolk County. He now works in manufacturing in Deer Park.

Swensen said he had had pets his whole life, with his last dog dying shortly before his 40th birthday. He said he and his family have been looking for a dog for a few years.

Swensen said two of his children have autism, making it all the more important to have the right fit

“Khali’s been great,” he said. “The fact that she’s going to continue on and be my service dog is awesome.