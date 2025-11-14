Four Queens people arrested for burglaries in Manhasset and Jericho

Irving Brenor was one of four people arrested in connection to multiple Nassau County burglaries.

Four people from Queens were arrested after a string of burglaries that occurred in Jericho and Manhasset on Thursday, Nov. 13, according to Nassau County Police.

Irving Brenor, 18, of Queens Village, was charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of burglary and criminal mischief.

Jayson Jaya, 20, of Elmhurst, was charged with two counts of robbery and one count of burglary.

Giam Leal-Cardenas, 19, of College Point, and an unidentified 17-year-old, were charged with burglary, robbery and criminal mischief.

According to police, the four unlawfully entered various residences in Jericho and Manhasset, and once inside, they removed jewelry, designer handbags, assorted credit cards and US currency. After an investigation, they were located and placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Polkce did not say what the total value of the stolen items was from the robberies.