Massapequa students salute America’s heroes

Lockhart Elementary School Principal Michael DeLuca (standing R) and Curriculum Associate for Social Studies Jason Gelardi (standing C.), greeted veterans from local organizations during a breakfast prior to the school’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

With applause, cheers and patriotic tunes, students in the Massapequa School District showed their appreciation for the men and women who served in the United States military during a pair of Veterans Day programs on Nov. 10.

Lockhart Elementary School’s annual ceremony began with the chorus students singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” along with the presentation of colors. Veterans from VFW Post 7763 and AmVets Post 88 were among the honored guests and treated to breakfast before the ceremony began.

Remarks from Bill Colfer, past commander of the VFW, focused on service to country. He noted that people can serve in vital ways beyond the military, such as Lockhart’s administrators and teachers who are carrying out the important role of educating the next generation of citizens.

Leonard Scheiner, the commander of the Massapequa AmVets post, spoke about the sacrifices that veterans make to protect their country and the importance of leadership.

“Veterans Day is our chance to give a giant ‘thank you’ to everyone who has served in our country’s military,” principal Michael DeLuca said. “We honor them for their bravery, their hard work and their deep love of country.”

Student speakers discussed the history, purpose and significance of Veterans Day. There was also the playing of taps and a poetry reading. The ceremony concluded with a march of honor through the school. Students lined the hallways and cheered as the veterans proudly walked through.

Fairfield Elementary School welcomed 55 veterans for its third annual Heroes Charge. Students invited relatives, neighbors and family friends who have served in the military.

The guests represented all branches of the Armed Forces and multiple eras of service.

The veterans and their host students gathered in the auditorium for refreshments and to color patriotic drawings together. There were also display boards and a slideshow featuring pictures of relatives of students and staff who have served in the military.

Led by a bagpiper, veterans then paraded through the hallways, as children lined the walls with handmade signs to celebrate their heroes.

The event was organized by principal Kristi Gerhard, assistant principal Megan Pavlick, teachers Jeanne Genovese and Doreen Walsh, secretary Celia Maus and computer teacher assistant Cristina Mullooly, along with help from students in Best Buddies.

“We want our students to understand how important it is to honor our veterans and appreciate what they have done for our country,” Walsh said.