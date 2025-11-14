Town of Oyster Bay and local baymen break ground on new memorial monument

Rendering of the memorial dedicated to local baymen in the Town of Oyster Bay.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca joined with members of the Baymens Heritage Association and representatives of the Nassau County Police Department to host a groundbreaking ceremony for a new monument at Theodore Roosevelt Park.

The Baymen’s Memorial Monument will be installed in the coming months overlooking Oyster Bay Harbor.

“This new monument, featuring a statue of a bayman pulling his catch onto his boat, will forever remember those who make their living from the sea,” Saladino said. “It will memorialize those who for hundreds of years labored and at times lost their lives to bring us the treasured resources of the water. This location provides the perfect setting for this memorial – it will be a place of reflection, where friends, family and visitors can view our beautiful harbor and take a few minutes to think about the sacrifices made by our baymen.”

The supervisor unveiled the renderings of the monument alongside John Kennedy, the vice president of the Baymen’s Heritage Association, whose son Michael lost his life as a bayman on the waters of the Long Island Sound.

“This monument has been a longtime dream, which will now become a reality,” said Kennedy. “I thank the Town of Oyster Bay, the Baymen’s Heritage Association and everyone who donated to make this possible.”