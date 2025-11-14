Inclusive playground built at Haypath Park in Plainview

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced the completion of a new, inclusive playground at Haypath Park in Plainview, made possible through a partnership between the Town of Oyster Bay and state Sen. Steve Rhoads.

The $108,000 project was supported by $60,000 in state grant funding secured by Rhoads to help enhance recreational opportunities for children of all abilities.

The new playground replaces the existing structure with interactive, freestanding panels designed for children with special needs, creating an engaging and welcoming space for children ages 2–5.

Among the new features is a communication board, a visual tool that displays pictures and symbols representing common playground vocabulary, helping children with communication challenges express their needs and participate fully in play. The communication board was donated by the nonprofit organization, Rocco’s Voice for Autism.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn, and grow in an environment that is safe and inclusive,” Saladino said. “Thanks to Sen. Rhoads’ partnership, Haypath Park now offers a playground where children of all abilities can connect, explore, and thrive together. Investments like this reflect our ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents. Together, we’re building a town that welcomes every family and every child.”

“I’m proud to work with Supervisor Saladino and the Town of Oyster Bay to make our parks more accessible and inclusive,” Rhoads said. “Playgrounds like this one help build a stronger sense of community and ensure that every child has a place to belong.”