American Legion Post 1711 holds annual holiday food drive

American Legion Post 1711 raised money for veterans in need during the holiday season.

The American Legion Post 1711 raised roughly $1,400 for their annual Holiday food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 15, as volunteers collected food and donations at two locations.

The legion had two stations set up from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3335 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown and another at the ShopRite Supermarket at 3901 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage. Volunteers collected non-perishable items and cash donations throughout the cold day.

“We’re out of service but still in service,” American Legion Post 1711 Past Commander Henry To said about what it means to be a volunteer.

The food collected will be distributed to families and veterans in need on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The cash collected will be used to purchase turkeys and supermarket gift cards as well, the legion said.

To said he has worked with the legion for over two decades to collect donations for those in need during the holiday season.

“We’re trying to give back to the community and give back to the veterans in need, that’s what we’re doing,” To said.