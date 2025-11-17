Glen Head School Veterans Day breakfast and assembly

Glen Head School welcomed over 50 veterans and their family members from the six branches of the military to join students and faculty Monday, Nov. 10, in the second school-wide GH Veterans Day Celebration led by Principal Thomas Sheehan and the Dignity for All Club. The event started with a breakfast welcoming the veterans in the Gathering Room, who happily sat with their Glen Head children and/or grandchildren! At 9:30 a.m., all faculty, staff and pre-K-5 students dressed in red, white, and blue waving American flags joined together outside with our veterans.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Zublionis was in attendance. The outdoor assembly started with a welcoming introduction by members of the Dignity for All Club, the raising of the American flag, and the singing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” led by the GHS Headliners under the direction of Whitney Hackman.

“I’d like to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to those who made this special event possible, including Dr. Z for their ongoing support of our school community,” Sheehan said. “A big thank you to our GH PTO for the wonderful decorations – they’ve truly set the tone for today’s event. I also want to acknowledge our Veterans Day Committee and custodial staff. Lastly, and most importantly, thank you to our veterans. Thank you for being our protectors, our role models, and of

course, our heroes. We are forever grateful.”

During the ceremony, fourth- and fifth-graders holding respective flags led a presentation of the six branches of the military, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Space Force. After describing the individual branches, the students read the names of each of the to a loud round of applause and standing ovation by Glen Head students and staff!

The memorable event ended with closing remarks, photos, and the singing of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “This Land is Your Land” by the GHS Headliners. Thanks were given to the Glenwood Landing Fire Department and to all the veterans and their families who joined this special GH Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly.