Going Places: Hotels, Resorts Throughout USA Unwrap Grandest Savings of Year for Vacation Travel

Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, NY. Hotels and resorts across the USA are making their best rates of the year available for a limited time.

Compiled by Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Celebrate the season by locking in the best rates of the year at hotels and resorts and attractions throughout the United States:

Merlin Entertainments Black Friday Deals: From November 13–28, enjoy up to 50% off Tickets and Annual Passes at Merlin Entertainments’top family attractions across North America including LEGOLAND® Resorts, LEGO® and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers, SEA LIFE Aquariums, PEPPA PIG Theme Parks, PEPPA PIG World of Play, and Madame Tussauds. In addition to Annual Pass savings, gift-givers can save over 30% on gift tickets. Purchase at: www.LEGOLAND.com/California, www.LEGOLAND.com/Florida, www.LEGOLAND.com/NewYork, www.LEGOLANDDiscoveryCenter.com/, www.VisitSEALIFE.com, www.PEPPAPIGWorldofPlay.com.

Hawaii

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa , Maui, Hawaii continues its 45th anniversary celebrations with 45% off stays of five nights or more on bookings Nov. 28-Dec. 2, for travelJanuary 20 – September 30, 2026. Use code BF2025.

The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, Waikiki, Hawaii: For the quintessential Hawaii experience at an affordable price, book the retro-inspired Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club (also Waikiki’s most dog-friendly hotel). Get up to 30% off best available rates with the Wipe Out holiday offer. Guests will also appreciate parking for $20, no amenity fees, and no additional pet fees for any size dog. Bookby Nov. 30, 2025 for travel through December 31, 2026 (subject to blackouts). Starting Rates: $207/night (before discount). Use promo code WIPEOUT2025.

The West

The Meadows on Rock Creek, a seasonal all-inclusive guest ranch set in one of western Montana’s most beautiful Big Sky river valleys, is offering 15% off all 2026 season bookings made Nov. 15-Dec. 31. Enjoy luxury accommodations, gourmet dining and adventures like horseback riding, guided fly-fishing, and shooting sports. Rates include all meals and beverages, guided activities, and full access to the ranch’s amenities. Use code HOLIDAY15.

Hotel Viata, Austin, Texas: Nestled in the hills minutes from downtown Austin, Hotel Viata blends European charm with Hill Country warmth. Unwind with bespoke treatments at Spa Viata, savor Italian-inspired cuisine at Laurel Restaurant, or relax beside the sparkling pool and courtyard firepits. Enjoy 30% off stays, a waived destination fee, and a $30 daily resort credit-no minimum stay required when booking by Dec. 3 for travel through December 31, 2026. Book Online at HotelViata.com.

The Mining Exchange Hotel – Colorado Springs, CO (Up to 45% Off): The new Mining Exchange Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs has been completely reimagined from the 1902 historic building that served as a bustling hub for mining magnates and investors. The high-design haven for modern travelers offers 128 newly designed guest rooms, three innovative food and beverage concepts and programming such as a Crystal Concierge (curated by Aurathentic, a local company) and The Vault, an on-site art gallery curated by Auric Gallery. Enjoy up to 45% off stays throughout 2026, on bookings Nov. 18-Dec. 1. Starting Rates: $124 nightly (before discount).

The South

SALAMANDER COLLECTION: Save up to 35% on select stays across Salamander’s portfolio of properties throughout the US and Caribbean through 2026 booked by Dec. 6 . Use promo code TRAVEL25 (blackout dates apply and travel must be booked by 12/6/25).

Salamander Middleburg , Middleburg Virginia : Save up to 35% (20% off 2-nights, 35% off 3+ nights) on stays through August 31, 2026.

Middleburg Virginia Save up to 35% (20% off 2-nights, 35% off 3+ nights) on stays through August 31, 2026. Hotel Bennett, Charleston, SC: Save up to 35% (20% off 2-nights, 35% off 3+ nights) on stays through August 31, 2026.

Salamander Washington DC: Save 30% on 2-night stays with a $50 hotel credit for direct bookings.

Aspen Meadows Resort, Colorado: Complimentary Third Night for stays through July 31, 2026.

Innisbrook Resort, Tampa, FL: 30% off BAR on all suites with a $50 Resort Credit per stay for direct bookings, for stays through December 6, 2026.

Half Moon, Montego Bay, Jamaica: Save 35% with 3+ nights in Founders Cove / Eclipse, and 20% with 3+ nights in Legacy Villas, for stays through November 14, 2026.

PGA National Resort , Palm Beach Gardens, FL: Save 30% on 2-3 nights, 35% on 4 nights, and 40% on 5+ nights for stays from through December 31, 2026.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL: Save 30% on 2-3 nights, 35% on 4 nights, and 40% on 5+ nights for stays from through December 31, 2026. The Inn at Middleton Place, Charleston South Carolina: 35% off 2+ nights for stays through August 31, 2026.

Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, South Walton, Florida: Sitting along a stretch of direct and exclusive beachfront access on northwest Florida’s emerald coastline, the renovated Hilton Sandestin Beach provides a coastal escape, spacious rooms, family-friendly programming, dining features ranging from beachside bites to world-class cuisine, and is a short drive or walk to attractions, including golf, cultural centers, state parks, shopping outlets, and the vibrant Village at Baytowne Wharf, known for its live music, shopping, and entertainment. Take advantage of up to 25% savings for a minimum two-night stay booked Nov. 24-Dec. 2 for stays through April 2026. Valid on call-in bookings only, 850.267.9500 and mention code BF.

New England

Claremont Hotel

Atlantic Hospitality, Maine, invites travelers to enjoy 25% off new reservations for 2026 booked for 24 hours only on Tuesday, December 2,for stays at any of the brand’s iconic and design-focused properties. Guests can experience the freshly renovated Asticou Hotel in Northeast Harbor, the charming Claremont Hotel in Southwest Harbor, the stylish Lincoln Hotel in Biddeford, the reimagined Dunes on the Waterfront in Ogunquit, or the coastal-chic Wanderer Cottages in Kennebunk. Meanwhile, families can enjoy the laid-back charm of Sandy Pines Campground or the seaside comforts of Salt Cottages in Bar Harbor. Visit thejoyevent.com.

MOUNTAIN VIEW GRAND RESORT & SPA , Whitefield, New Hampshire: Experience the charm of this grand, historic property, offering a serene far and rejuvenating spa. Book Nov. 28-Dec. 2 for 50% off best available rate for 2026 stays (based on availability and blackout dates).

Located at the base of Mt. Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire’s White Mountains National Forest sits The Glen House, an eco-friendly, four-season retreat. This season, travelers receive up to35% off on stays now through June 14, 2026. Book by Dec. 3, using booking link and promo code THANKS2025. Reservations are 100% prepaid and non-refundable. Blackout dates apply. Rates starting at $129 per night.

Steps away from Boston Common, Public Gardens and famed Charles River is the 14-room gem, Beacon Hill Hotel. This season, Boston-bound travelers can save 35% off the best available room rate booked by Dec. 3, using the exclusive booking link here or using promo code THANKS2025 on the website. Offer valid for travel now through March 31, 2026. Rates, starting at $259 per night, are subject to availability. Additional terms and conditions, and blackout dates apply.

A century of stories, celebrations, and New England charm. The Inn on Boltwood in Amherst, MA is turning 100. Plan a visit to the Pioneer Valley with a stay at this storied hotel with 30% off the best available rates for travel dates from December 2025 through December 2026. Rates start at $159 per night and are subject to availability. The offer is available to book between Nov. 23-Dec. 1, with prepaid and non-refundable reservations. Blackout dates apply. Book through the link here.

The Inn at Swarthmore, just a 30-minute train ride outside of Philadelphia in Swarthmore, PA, is offering guests 35% off the best available rates for select dates through March 31, 2026. Rates start at $129 per night. The offer is available for booking Nov. 18-Dec. 2. Book through the exclusive booking link or by using promo codeBLACK25 on the hotel’s website.

New York State

THE MUSE NEW YORK is a boutique hotel located in the heart of Manhattan and provides easy access to world-class shopping, theaters, museums, and nightlife. The hotel’s stylish design features plush furnishings and artistic touches, creating a welcoming atmosphere throughout its public spaces and 201 guestrooms and suites. From Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2025, enjoy 30% off stays for travel through December 2026.

The Sagaponack, located in the heart of the Hamptons, is offering 25% off single-night stays during its Black Friday promotion, available to book from Nov. 17-Dec. 5. The discounted rates start at $141.75, with flexible cancellation and modification policies. The travel window runs from December 1, 2025, through May 20, 2026, with no blackout dates or restrictions; choose from any room type – suites, bungalows, studios. Bookings can be made directly through the hotel’s website or by phone.

Heartwood at Vassar’s offer gives guests 30% off stays of two nights or more, valid for travel from December 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026. Bookings can be made between Dec. 1-15 using the online code CYBER26. Rates start at $159 before the discount is applied, with standard guarantee and cancellation policies. Blackout dates apply. Reservations can be made online here or by phone.

Nestled in New York’s Southern Adirondacks, The Lodge at Schroon Lake channels the carefree spirit of summer camp year-round – a timeless lakeside retreat where nature and nostalgia meet. Book Nov. 27-Dec. 5 to receive 40% off stays through December 2026 (excluding Christmas week). The booking link can be found here.

Whiteface Lodge, Lake Placid, one of NY’s premier all-suite luxury resorts, is celebrating the holiday season with its best offer of the year. Book the Black Friday Getaway and enjoy up to 30% off the resort’s best available rate, plus a $50 resort credit per night. The offer is available to book through Nov. 30 for travel through April 11, 2026. The all-suite property boasts 96 suites, a three-story great room, Kanu restaurant, Peak 47 lounge dining, Lake Placid’s only resort spa, and two handcrafted, luxury lean-tos unique to the Adirondacks and has earned AAA Four Diamond and MICHELIN Key Hotel ratings. For reservations or additional information, visit www.thewhitefacelodge.com or call 518-523-0505.

Sentral is offering 50 percent off best available rates for stays booked Nov. 18-Dec. 3. Sentral operates luxury apartment communities in top urban locations across United States. In cities where regulations allow, a portion of units are available for short-term and vacation stays as short as one night — an offering that earned Sentral Skift’s IDEA award for short-term property management. Here’s a list of Sentral’s travel locations, including Otonomus Hotel in Vegas and the newly opened Sentral Gaslamp Quarter in San Diego. Sentral guests enjoy pet- and family-friendly accommodations, from studios to three bedrooms, in walkable neighborhoods. Each property offers the perks of a hotel (concierge services, expansive fitness centers, secure access) with the convenience of an upscale home stay (designer-furnished apartments, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens, rooftop pools, lounging and co-working spaces, dog parks and more). The deal is available here Nov. 18-Dec. 3 for arrivals through August 31, 2026.

