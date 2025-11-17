Great Neck South High students lead first-ever student-organized bone marrow swab drive in state

South High juniors Austin Jin and Bryan Cheng and senior Ellen Zhang coordinated the event in partnership with the Gift of Life Marrow Registry and the South High DECA and Key Club.

Students at Great Neck South High School hosted New York State’s first-ever student-led bone marrow swab drive, a representative of the school said. The initiative brought together science, service and student leadership to support the national Gift of Life Marrow Registry.

Juniors Austin Jin and Bryan Cheng and senior Ellen Zhang coordinated the Oct. 24 event in partnership with the Gift of Life Marrow Registry and the South High DECA and Key Club. The bone marrow swab drive was held in the gymnasium alongside the school’s Red Cross Blood Drive.

The student organizers said one of the most impactful aspects of the event was the opportunity to help students work through “misconceptions” about bone marrow donation. They said some students initially feared that the donation process would involve immediate surgery or painful procedures.

“This initial reluctance and eventual understanding became an important part of the event’s success, highlighting how education and communication can transform uncertainty into empowerment,” the student organizers said in a statement.

Through education and conversations with trained volunteers, participants learned that swab drives only collect DNA for matching purposes and that actual donations occur only if a match is found later.

Student organizers said they “hope to expand participation and raise awareness about how a simple cheek swab can help save a life.”

The school said student organizers prepared for the event over several weeks by training volunteers, coordinating with Gift of Life representatives and developing peer-to-peer outreach. As a result of their efforts, more than 45 new potential bone marrow donors joined the national bone marrow registry.

Participants completed a cheek swab and brief health form to determine if they could one day be matched with a patient battling leukemia, lymphoma or other serious blood disorders. Some participants said it was the first time they had learned about how bone marrow transplants can cure life-threatening diseases.

Following the success of the event at South High, plans are underway to bring the bone marrow swab initiative to Great Neck North High School, the district said.