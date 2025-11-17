Petition calls for Manhasset school to name renovated theater after former drama director

Over 100 people have signed a petition to name the new Manhasset High School theater after former drama director John Shorter.

Over 100 people have signed a petition to name the new Manhasset Secondary School theater after former drama director John Shorter. The theater has undergone renovation and is set to reopen with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 20, followed by a production of “Les Misérables.” Shorter is 74 and retired from the position about 25 years ago.

Christopher Johnson, who created the petition, said he dropped off the 33-page document at Manhasset Secondary School on Nov. 13. It includes letters from more than 20 signees, each expressing their support for naming the theater after Shorter. Broadway actor Fred Berman, who has played Timon in “The Lion King” for 15 years, is among those who wrote letters.

“Most importantly, he inspired us all to want to be great and to do great work TOGETHER. And when we needed a place to go to get away from the anxiety and daily stress of teenage life,” Berman wrote. “John Shorter provided us all with a safe and welcoming space and an open ear.”

According to Johnson, who first launched the online petition on Nov. 9, the board typically dedicates places to people who have died, but this is not always the case. Johnson said the Fritz Mueller Invitational Basketball Tournament, named for the former coach, and the David H. Dorman Tennis Center, named for the former longtime social studies teacher and tennis coach in 2012, are examples of times the school named facilities after living former faculty members.

Johnson discussed how Shorter created an outlet for Manhasset students in his own letter.

“John Shorter was that teacher, for me and for thousands of Manhasset students over a 30-year career, the one who made shy kids brave and brave kids better,” Johnson wrote. “He turned the Manhasset stage into a classroom for life, teaching discipline through rehearsal calls, empathy through character study, courage through opening nights, and teamwork through every set strike.”

Once a proposal is submitted to the board, the Board of Education requires a one-year waiting period, Johnson said. He said he hopes that at this time next year, the petitioners will be able to get the theater named after Shorter.

Johnson said he received a tour of the renovated theater from Interim Superintendent Christopher Pellettieri upon dropping off the document and was very impressed with the space.

Shorter said he was touched by the letters his former students wrote, and is less concerned about whether or not the theater is named for him.

“If it happens, that would be wonderful. But for me, the reward is these letters and reacquainting friendships and connections with former students,” Shorter said. “That’s my joy.”

Shorter will turn 75 next month.

“I’m going to be 75 next month, and this is just wonderful,” Shorter said. “It’s icing on my birthday cake.”

A representative of Manhasset Public Schools could not be reached prior to publication.