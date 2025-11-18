Joe & The Juice to open first Long Island locations in Manhasset , Woodbury

Joe & The Juice is set to open locations in Manhasset and Woodbury.

Juice bar and cafe chain Joe & The Juice leased its first two Long Island locations in Woodbury and Manhasset, according to Ripco Real Estate, which represented the global brand in the deal. The chain is seeking additional locations on Long Island.

“We’re so excited to bring Joe & The Juice to Long Island,” said Jorrie Buffet, managing director for Joe & The Juice. “It’s a community full of energy and personality, and we can’t wait to share our fresh juices, smoothies and famous sandwiches while creating a space where people love to come together.”

The chain’s Manhasset storefront will be a 2,249-square-foot eatery in the new Manhasset Row at 1579 Northern Blvd. The Woodbury location will be a 2,769-square-foot storefront in Woodbury Town Plaza, according to Ripco.

The Woodbury storefront, 8025 Jericho Turnpike, was formerly Gabby’s Bagels, a well-known eatery that announced its closure in August. Like Joe & The Juice, Gabby’s sold sandwiches and juices, among other offerings.

Both locations will open next year, Ripco said in a press release.

“Both sites were strategically selected to serve active, health-forward communities, with strong synergies among co-tenants that promote wellness, balance and convenience,” said Jason Sobel, who represented Joe & The Juice in the Woodbury and Manhasset leases.

Sobel, who is the vice president of Ripco, also worked with Brian Schuster to represent the Manhasset location’s landlord, Manhasset 1577 LLC. Derek Weinberger served as in-house representative for the landlord, MGD Investments, in the Woodbury lease.

Sobel said the chain is “seeking additional Long Island locations.”

A representative of Joe & The Juice could not be reached prior to publication.