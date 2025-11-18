Nassau house prices up in October, as inventory tumbles

House prices in Nassau were up year over year in October.

The median sales price for single-family homes in Nassau in October was up 6.1 % to $837,000 from $789.000 a year ago, although the price slipped from 99.6% to 98.7% of the asking price, according to OneKey MLS.

A steep 9.6 % drop in inventory to 2,064 homes from 2,282 a year ago boosted prices, although the number of new listings that month rose 1.6% to 905.

The number of closed sales edged up 1.6% to 770, while houses remained on the market for 47 days, flat with a year ago. Single-family home sales from September to October, though, dropped 1.4% to $837,000 from $849,000, according to FastStats.

The entire New York Metropolitan area real estate market “demonstrated consistent, moderate price appreciation in October 2025,” according to the latest regional market summary.

The regional median sales price across all property types climbed to $680,000, up 4.6% year-over-year, while the single-family home segment remained “robust” with the median sales price reaching $740,000.

“Market conditions remain constrained, with overall inventory down 5.6% from the previous year,” according to OneKey MLS.

“October’s results underscore the consistent strength and resilience of the Metropolitan New York housing market,” OneKey MLS CEO Richard Haggerty said. “Demand continues to outpace supply, particularly for single-family homes and condos in the core suburban counties.”

The median price of a condo year over year as of October jumped 10.2% to $879,000 and rose 0.7% to 98.2% of the asking price, also boosted by fewer condos available.

The number of condos for sale dropped 10% to 189 as the number of condo sales rose 19% to 69.

The amount of time condos remained on the market, however, increased 10.3% to 75, even as inventory tumbled.

Co-op prices in Nassau in October compared to a year ago were up 7.2% to $377,500 as inventory fell 4.8% to 220 while the number of new listings dropped 20% to 76.

The median price for a coop was 96.1% of the asking price, down slightly from 98.2% of the asking price a year ago.

There were 66 closed coop sales, flat with a year ago, as condos remained on the market for 55 days, down 6.8 %.

The time on the market for co-ops fell 6.8% to 55 days, as inventory fell 4.8% to 200, and new listings plummeted 20% to 76.

Hagerty cited forces likely to impact future prices, such as the state of inventory, which has remained low.

“The key factors influencing our path forward will undoubtedly be the trajectory of mortgage rates,” Haggerty said, “and the much-needed increase in new listings to alleviate current inventory constraints.”