Robbins Lane Turkey Trot celebrates Thanksgiving spirt, donates to food pantry

Students dress up in Thanksgiving-themed attire for the Robins Lane Turkey Trot.

The Robbins Lane PTA hosted its first-ever Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The trot was a huge success despite the cold, and students came together for a fun run around the school’s grass area to celebrate fitness and the Thanksgiving spirit.

With music playing and parents cheering, students jogged, walked and trotted their way through the course. Some wore festive colors and some sported turkey attire fit for the occasion.

The PTA said it is proud of all the students for showing great energy and enthusiasm at the first-ever Turkey Trot.

In conjunction with the Syosset Council of PTAs School and Community Committee, students donated items for the Restock the Pantry drive to benefit the food pantry at St. Edward the Confessor at 205 Jackson Ave. in Syosset. The drive runs from Nov 3-24.

Many food items, personal grooming products, cleaning supplies, as well as paper products were donated.