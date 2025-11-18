Former Soundview Cinemas to become fitness center

The long-vacant Soundview Cinemas in Port Washington, soon to be transformed into a new Training Station fitness center.

The long-vacant Soundview Cinemas building in Port Washington will not return as a movie theater or become another entertainment venue. Instead, the former six-screen complex is set to be transformed into a fitness center as part of the ongoing revitalization of the Soundview Marketplace.

The Training Station Athletic Club has signed a lease for the 22,100-square-foot space at 7 Soundview Marketplace, where it plans to relocate from its current facility on 45 Channel Drive in Port Washington.

The move marks the latest tenant addition to the 188,109-square-foot shopping center, which has steadily filled with national and regional retailers since being acquired in 2020 by a joint venture of PEBB Enterprises and Sagamore Hill Partners.

The fitness club, which first opened in Port Washington in 2000, intends to invest between $3 million and $5 million in the buildout of its new location. The owners plan to open the Soundview facility by Nov. 1, 2026, aligning with the expiration of their existing lease, according to published reports.

Efforts to reach the owners were unavailing.

Soundview Cinemas originally opened in 1990 and operated under several owners before closing permanently in 2021, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The repurposed space is part of a broader effort to rejuvenate the 11-acre center, which was about half vacant when purchased in 2020. Since then new tenants including Target, T.J. Maxx, Crumbl, Walgreens and several others, have brought the property close to full occupancy, with just one small space remaining available.

The Training Station’s arrival brings the former movie theater back into active use after years of vacancy, further cementing the shopping center’s transformation into a fully leased retail and service destination.