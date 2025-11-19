Geanna Koulouris and Shyla Silva crowned Miss Long Island and Miss Long Island Teen 2026 at Molloy University

A new pair of queens was crowned on Saturday, Nov. 2, as the Miss Long Island 2026 Pageant lit up Molloy University in Rockville Centre with an evening of glamour, purpose, and history-making moments.

Geanna Koulouris of Bethpage was named Miss Long Island 2026, earning the judges’ praise for her eloquence, leadership, and passion behind her platform EmpowerEd, which advocates equitable education and opportunities for students of all backgrounds.

Koulouris made pageant history as the first person ever to hold both a former and current Miss Long Island title, having previously served as Miss Long Island Teen 2018

Joining her on stage was Shyla Silva of Smithtown, who captured the Miss Long Island Teen 2026 title with her platform Shyla Cares, a nonprofit organization focused on inspiring youth volunteerism and community engagement.

The evening was hosted by former titleholders Lianne Webb, Miss Long Island 2023, and Nadgeena Jerome, Miss Long Island 2022, who returned to the stage to emcee the 18th annual event. Kristen Rosario, Miss Long Island 2025, and Adrianna Lane, Miss Long Island Teen 2025, took their final walks before passing their crowns to the new titleholders.

Produced by J&L Dream Productions under the leadership of Executive Director Leanne Pinard Baum, Miss Long Island Teen 2010, the event once again showcased the program’s mission of building confidence, fostering community leadership, and celebrating women who use their voices for impact.

“Every year, we witness the growth and determination of these incredible young women,” said Baum. “This program isn’t just about a crown. It’s about discovering your purpose and using it to make a difference.”

The 2026 competition featured 16 Miss and 8 Teen contestants from across Nassau and Suffolk counties, each representing their hometowns and personal causes. Contestants were evaluated in four categories: interviews, activewear, evening gown, and on-stage question, reflecting the program’s emphasis on poise, intellect, and service.

As Koulouris and Silva begin their year of service, both titleholders will represent Long Island at community events, appearances, and eventually on the Miss New York USA and Miss New York Teen USA stages.

Founded in 2008 by Lori Thomas, the Miss Long Island Pageant continues its long-standing legacy of empowering women and inspiring leaders,