Roslyn approves basement apartment after flooding, safety debate

Boris Abdurakhmanov (L.), Deputy Mayor Marshall Bernstein (C.) and Trustee Marta Genovese (R.), discuss apartment plans at the November Village of Roslyn Board of Trustees meeting.

The Village of Roslyn Board of Trustees approved a special-use permit allowing the creation of a one-bedroom apartment in the lower level of a building that also houses a state-licensed daycare center, following extended discussion about flooding, safety and long-term use, on Tuesday Nov. 18.

The application was for a 1,200-square-foot apartment proposed within a 1,804-square-foot lower-level space on Tower Place. The property owner, Marina Teremtiev, said the apartment would be used by an employee of the daycare, which operates on the first floor, allowing the teacher to live on-site.

Deputy Mayor Marshall Bernstein raised concerns about locating a residential unit in a partially below-grade space, citing intensifying storms and recent flooding in the region.

Bernstein questioned how the tenant would safely exit in the event of heavy rain or rising water.

The architect representing the owners, Boris Abdurakhmanov, said the apartment has a direct walk-out entrance and sits above grade at the front, adding that the building has not flooded during the daycare’s four years of operation.

“There’s no way for water to get in,” Abdurakhmanov told the board, adding that he had reviewed elevation plans and spoken with neighbors.

Trustee Craig Westergard focused on future enforcement, warning that small apartments in mixed-use buildings can become overcrowded when property ownership changes. He asked how the village could ensure the unit remains a single-family dwelling.

Village Attorney John Gibbons informed the board that the zoning classification restricts the space to single-family use and stated that the village has the right to inspect if it receives credible evidence of illegal occupancy.

The applicant stated the lower level sits above grade at the front entrance and has direct walk-out access. He said the building has not experienced flooding during the nearly four years the daycare has operated there.

After discussion, the board voted to approve the permit.

Trustees also adopted a parking change on Lumber Road after receiving complaints that cars were standing in an area used for daycare pickup and drop-off. The board designated the zone as ‘no parking and no standing’ at all times, stating that the updated signage would improve safety.