Floral Park elementary school celebrates Veterans Day

In recognition of the men and women who have served the country, Floral Park-Bellerose School gathered for its annual Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 7.

Principal Lauren Quezada opened the ceremony, welcoming students, staff and veterans to the celebration.

“Veterans Day is a special opportunity for us to pause and reflect on courage, dedication and sacrifices that our veterans and their families have made to protect our freedoms,” she said. “To our honored guests who have served, thank you. Your commitment to our country inspires us. You have shown what it means to be selfless, to stand up for others and to put service above self. We are truly grateful.”

Sixth-grade speakers took the stage to share insights about World War I, how Veterans Day came to be and recited the “In Flanders Fields” poem by John McCrae.

Their presentations were followed by a performance of “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by the fifth and sixth-grade chorus, and band students closed the ceremony with a solemn rendition of “Taps.”

The students also brought their Veterans Day spirit to the district’s Nov. 13 school board meeting, offering a heartfelt tribute that highlighted both their patriotism and musical talents.

Quezada opened the presentation by noting that the school’s Veterans Day assembly is one of its most meaningful annual traditions.

At the board meeting, students shared part of their Nov. 7 program, as sixth graders Herlene Crisostomo, Aoife Hayden, Japnoor Hayre and Gabriela Obrycki sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

The district plans to continue celebrating the holiday for years to come.