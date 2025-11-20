Quantcast
Garden City
Community Events

Garden City Park to hold annual Christmas tree lighting

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 10.33.14 AM
A flyer for the Garden City Park Christmas Tree Lighting.
Provided by Bill Cutrone

Garden City Park’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is back again this year.

The event, which is set for 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, will include hot chocolate, raffles, giveaways and a visit from Santa.

It will be held at 2301 Jericho Turnpike, in front of the shopping center with Citibank and King Kullen.

The tree lighting is sponsored by the Garden City Park Fire Department, Garden City Park Civic Association and the Lakeville Estates Civic Association, all of whom encourage residents to come out and celebrate.

