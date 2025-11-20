Quantcast
New Hyde Park
Entertainment

Herricks students shine in production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 10.00.47 AM
A student performs in Herricks’ production of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Provided by Herricks Public Schools

The cast and crew of Herricks Theater’s fall production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” delighted audiences on Nov. 14 and 15
in the Herricks High School auditorium.

Students brought Shakespeare’s beloved comedy to life with lively performances, imaginative staging and a strong sense of teamwork, creating two evenings of memorable theater.

Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 10.00.40 AM
Scenes from the Herricks High School production of Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’

The production follows four young lovers, a group of amateur actors and the faerie king and queen, all caught up in magical mischief caused by a mischievous hobgoblin and an enchanted flower.

Under the direction of Rob Gioia, the student performers delivered a show full of energy, humor and enchantment.

Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 10.00.31 AM
Two students acting in the production.

The Herricks Theater Department said it is proud to provide students with a dynamic and supportive environment to explore the performing arts.

“From acting and directing to technical production and design, our students showcase incredible talent, creativity and dedication in every performance, making each show a true celebration of their skills and hard work,” the department said.

